Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600,000 shares, a growth of 110.9% from the November 30th total of 3,130,000 shares. Currently, 14.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDUS opened at $6.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $316.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.72. Radius Health has a fifty-two week low of $6.47 and a fifty-two week high of $26.16.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $56.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Radius Health will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp purchased 768,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.17 per share, for a total transaction of $5,507,786.07. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders have purchased a total of 1,696,997 shares of company stock worth $12,554,893 over the last quarter. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDUS. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Radius Health during the third quarter worth about $32,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in Radius Health during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Radius Health by 319.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,393 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Radius Health by 16.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Radius Health during the third quarter worth about $150,000.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Radius Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Radius Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

About Radius Health

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis; and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

