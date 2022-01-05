Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) Shares Gap Up to $16.10

Shares of Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.10, but opened at $16.68. Radius Global Infrastructure shares last traded at $16.57, with a volume of 1,648 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Raymond James raised shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a current ratio of 5.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.83.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $27.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.66) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Radius Global Infrastructure news, major shareholder V Trading Subsidiary Lp Dkldo sold 673,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total value of $10,947,467.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Richard I. Goldstein sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $273,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,309,863 shares of company stock valued at $21,244,584. 13.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Radius Global Infrastructure by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Radius Global Infrastructure by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 7,623 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Radius Global Infrastructure by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 202,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,304,000 after buying an additional 57,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth $27,415,000. Institutional investors own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

About Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI)

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

