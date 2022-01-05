Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 5,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the previous session’s volume of 6,671 shares.The stock last traded at $7.60 and had previously closed at $7.89.

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.54.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 32.26%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Qurate Retail stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail Company Profile (NASDAQ:QRTEB)

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

