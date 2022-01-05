Quipt Home Medical (TSE:QIPT) Rating Reiterated by Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners reissued their buy rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical (TSE:QIPT) in a report published on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. Echelon Wealth Partners currently has a C$11.25 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on QIPT. lowered their price objective on Quipt Home Medical from C$11.00 to C$10.75 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Quipt Home Medical in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a buy rating and a C$12.75 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Quipt Home Medical in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a buy rating and a C$7.50 price objective on the stock.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Quipt Home Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quipt Home Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.