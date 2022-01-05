Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Price Target Increased to $170.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) had its target price raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Truist Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 7.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DGX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.75.

Shares of DGX traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.59. 6,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,589,260. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.41. Quest Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $113.36 and a 52-week high of $174.16. The company has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $1.08. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 19.77%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.31 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics will post 13.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total transaction of $5,890,567.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 7.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,625,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,689,266,000 after purchasing an additional 806,359 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,209,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $819,442,000 after purchasing an additional 145,692 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,480,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $459,317,000 after purchasing an additional 141,643 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 9.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,572,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $338,615,000 after buying an additional 223,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 8.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,158,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $284,823,000 after buying an additional 166,433 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

