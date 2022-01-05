Quark (QRK) Tops One Day Volume of $64,100.00

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 5th. One Quark coin can now be bought for $0.0134 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Quark has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. Quark has a total market cap of $3.71 million and $64,100.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 101.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00012413 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 1,213,265,171.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Quark Coin Profile

Quark (CRYPTO:QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 277,349,824 coins. Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Buying and Selling Quark

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using U.S. dollars.

