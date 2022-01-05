Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK) Short Interest Up 228.6% in December

Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 249,400 shares, a growth of 228.6% from the November 30th total of 75,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 176,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

NASDAQ:QK opened at $0.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.57. Q&K International Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $3.98.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QK. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Q&K International Group by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 175,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Q&K International Group in the second quarter worth $62,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Q&K International Group by 253.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Q&K International Group during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Q&K International Group Limited operates a long-term apartment rental platform in the People's Republic of China. The company sources apartments from landlords, converts them into standardized furnished rooms, and leases to tenants. It also provides internet connection and utility services as part of the lease agreement.

