Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Boosted by Wedbush

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) – Equities researchers at Wedbush increased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.92 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.91. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.49 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $46.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.43. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.15 and a 12-month high of $46.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 32.49% and a return on equity of 13.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.15%.

In related news, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $489,851.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $175,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 728.4% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

