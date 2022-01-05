Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for East West Bancorp, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:EWBC)

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) – Investment analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of East West Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.51 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.53. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EWBC. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.64.

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC opened at $82.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.75. East West Bancorp has a 1 year low of $50.96 and a 1 year high of $87.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.38.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.06. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 44.01%. The firm had revenue of $468.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWBC. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in East West Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 266.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in East West Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.04%.

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

