Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Cut by Analyst

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) – Equities researchers at Wedbush cut their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.38. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CUBI. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Customers Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.83.

Shares of NYSE:CUBI opened at $70.41 on Tuesday. Customers Bancorp has a 52-week low of $18.13 and a 52-week high of $70.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.07 and a 200 day moving average of $46.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.49. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 30.45%. The company had revenue of $245.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share.

In other news, Director T Lawrence Way sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $118,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 63,173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total transaction of $3,722,153.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 354,736 shares of company stock valued at $20,779,296. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,759,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,580,000 after purchasing an additional 51,940 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 0.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,347,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,920 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,906,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,327,000 after purchasing an additional 50,819 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 18.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,560,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,863,000 after purchasing an additional 242,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 64.8% during the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,104,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,053,000 after purchasing an additional 434,151 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

