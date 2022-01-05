Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association Reduced by Wedbush (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.17. Wedbush also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s FY2023 earnings at $5.58 EPS.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.64 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 40.66%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.06.

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $66.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.16. The company has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.42. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $42.54 and a fifty-two week high of $68.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 361.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 961.5% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 33.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 2,946 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $195,584.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Richard Young sold 403 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total transaction of $25,417.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,783 shares of company stock valued at $2,281,427. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, October 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $325.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is currently 21.44%.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

