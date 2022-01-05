Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Issued By B. Riley

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) – Analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FuelCell Energy in a report issued on Thursday, December 30th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now expects that the energy company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.04). B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for FuelCell Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 29th. The energy company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $13.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.55 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 16.81% and a negative net margin of 145.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on FCEL. cut their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Craig Hallum raised shares of FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FuelCell Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.71.

FCEL opened at $5.88 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.04 and a 200 day moving average of $7.34. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -18.38 and a beta of 4.60. FuelCell Energy has a 12 month low of $4.83 and a 12 month high of $29.44. The company has a current ratio of 13.36, a quick ratio of 11.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,928,342 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $284,161,000 after buying an additional 8,092,845 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,090,359 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,406,000 after buying an additional 156,538 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 370.2% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 283,503 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after buying an additional 223,203 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 376,091 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after buying an additional 76,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $589,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Michael S. Bishop sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $55,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

