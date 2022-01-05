PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) CEO Rajeev K. Goel Sells 15,000 Shares

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total value of $500,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

PUBM stock traded down $2.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.92. 1,715,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,207,077. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38. PubMatic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.61 and a fifty-two week high of $76.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.82.

Get PubMatic alerts:

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $58.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.29 million. On average, equities analysts predict that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Yale University purchased a new position in PubMatic in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,465,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in PubMatic by 9.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in PubMatic by 30.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council lifted its stake in PubMatic by 27.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 149,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 32,110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.81% of the company’s stock.

PUBM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on PubMatic from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised PubMatic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on PubMatic from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on PubMatic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PubMatic from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PubMatic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

See Also: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.