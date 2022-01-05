Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Acquired by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PRU. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 103.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,485,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284,632 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 255.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,908,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,578 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the second quarter worth $206,722,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 20.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,492,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,876,000 after purchasing an additional 603,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 11.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,481,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,718,000 after purchasing an additional 550,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $392,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 93,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $10,328,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 134,405 shares of company stock valued at $14,792,460. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE PRU opened at $113.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $42.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.63. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.04 and a 52-week high of $115.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.71.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.24 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.12%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PRU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.58.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

