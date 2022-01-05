ProxyNode (PRX) Reaches Market Cap of $44,027.90

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded 67.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One ProxyNode coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. ProxyNode has a market capitalization of $44,027.90 and approximately $4.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ProxyNode has traded 25.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About ProxyNode

ProxyNode is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. ProxyNode’s total supply is 190,124,690 coins. The official website for ProxyNode is proxynode.network . ProxyNode’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769 . ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

ProxyNode Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProxyNode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ProxyNode should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ProxyNode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

