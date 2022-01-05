ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Thursday, January 13th

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY) are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Thursday, January 13th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Thursday, January 13th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, January 13th.

NYSEARCA SRTY opened at $8.13 on Wednesday. ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $18.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.32 and a 200-day moving average of $9.05.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRTY. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 by 629.4% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 347,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 299,982 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,835,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 by 661.2% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 186,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 161,765 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its position in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 by 714.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 118,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 103,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $613,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which correspond to triple (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return -300% of the return of an index for a single day. The Russell 2000 Index consists of 2,000 of the smallest United States-domiciled, publicly traded common stocks included in the Russell 3000 Index.

