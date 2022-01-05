ProShares Ultra Consumer Services Stock to Split on Thursday, January 13th (NYSEARCA:UCC)

ProShares Ultra Consumer Services (NYSEARCA:UCC)’s stock is going to split on the morning of Thursday, January 13th. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, January 13th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of UCC opened at $105.24 on Wednesday. ProShares Ultra Consumer Services has a one year low of $80.95 and a one year high of $113.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.28.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UCC. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Consumer Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,159,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Consumer Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $927,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Consumer Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. IMC Chicago LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Consumer Services by 14.2% during the third quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 17,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Consumer Services by 1.7% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Consumer Services (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index. The Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index measures the performance of consumer spending in the goods industry of the United States equity market.

