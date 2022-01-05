Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) Short Interest Update

Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, a decrease of 58.2% from the November 30th total of 58,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, Director Rolando Digasbarro sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $46,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 3,752 shares of company stock worth $70,685 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Professional by 163.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 32,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 19,910 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Professional during the third quarter worth about $8,235,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Professional by 47.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 7,839 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Professional by 15.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 16,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Professional during the third quarter worth about $2,516,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PFHD shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Professional from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Professional from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Professional has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.10.

Shares of PFHD traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.50. 5 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,246. Professional has a fifty-two week low of $14.73 and a fifty-two week high of $20.66. The stock has a market cap of $261.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.16.

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Professional had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 26.53%. The business had revenue of $20.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Professional will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Professional

Professional Holding Corp., operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

