Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $3,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Randolph Co Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 15.9% during the third quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 6,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 11.3% in the third quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 144,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,265,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 130,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,581,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $543,000. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 10,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter.

DGRO stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,671,923. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.78 and a fifty-two week high of $55.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.45.

