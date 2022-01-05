Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Associated Banc Corp raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 222,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,047,000 after buying an additional 4,321 shares in the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 4,483 shares in the last quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 58,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after buying an additional 9,025 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 18,330 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Daryl N. Bible sold 108,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total value of $6,699,371.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total transaction of $258,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 223,295 shares of company stock worth $13,852,893 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens upgraded Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

NYSE TFC traded up $1.99 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.39. The company had a trading volume of 72,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,233,469. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $46.71 and a one year high of $65.42. The company has a market cap of $83.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.92 and its 200-day moving average is $58.27.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.28%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

