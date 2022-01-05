Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Has $1.99 Million Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,846,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $785,564,000 after buying an additional 16,629 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,811,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $777,221,000 after purchasing an additional 112,745 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,069,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,336,000 after purchasing an additional 44,947 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 11,926.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,200,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,130,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,650,000 after buying an additional 5,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

In other news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 73,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total value of $12,345,919.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.04, for a total value of $76,791.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 140,480 shares of company stock worth $24,082,799. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BR stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $180.49. 4,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,831. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.91 and a 52 week high of $185.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $176.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.28. The company has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a PE ratio of 38.91 and a beta of 0.88.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 55.05%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

