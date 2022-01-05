Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,683 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises about 1.0% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Adobe during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 53.3% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Adobe during the second quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 316.7% in the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 125 shares of the software company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $16.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $548.31. The stock had a trading volume of 29,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,373,206. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $261.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.01. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $420.78 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $631.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $623.63.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total value of $27,498.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $258,619.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,379 shares of company stock worth $2,507,566. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Adobe from $695.00 to $685.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Adobe from $720.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on Adobe from $740.00 to $665.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $765.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $670.16.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

