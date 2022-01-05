Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC reduced its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in PACCAR by 38.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in PACCAR in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in PACCAR by 29.8% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in PACCAR by 31.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. 62.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on PCAR shares. Wolfe Research raised PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PACCAR from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of PACCAR from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.00.

In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $1,313,957.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $47,371.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PACCAR stock traded up $2.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.36. The company had a trading volume of 15,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,965,719. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $103.19. The firm has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.52 and a 200-day moving average of $85.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). PACCAR had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 27.15%.

About PACCAR

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

