Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the 2nd quarter valued at about $494,085,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Amphenol by 17.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,850,704 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,152,758,000 after buying an additional 2,549,182 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Amphenol by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,310,823 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,184,233,000 after buying an additional 966,115 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in Amphenol by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,250,540 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $677,417,000 after buying an additional 911,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,244,923 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $564,035,000 after acquiring an additional 782,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.77.

NYSE:APH traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $86.92. 9,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,452,298. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.72. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $58.58 and a 52-week high of $88.45. The company has a market cap of $51.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.68%.

In other news, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 54,800 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $4,632,244.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 547,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total value of $44,576,648.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 985,600 shares of company stock worth $81,038,736. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

Featured Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.