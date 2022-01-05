Primas (PST) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.23 Million

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 5th. One Primas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0215 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Primas has traded down 8% against the dollar. Primas has a market capitalization of $1.13 million and approximately $2.23 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Primas alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $148.73 or 0.00320119 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00008259 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001165 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000764 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003568 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000084 BTC.

About Primas

PST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 coins and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 coins. The official website for Primas is primas.io . Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primas is an open content release, recommendation and trading ecosphere. Primas is committed to using the block chain and other technical means to change the existing content market structure. This new content value evaluation system ensures that producers of premium content receive direct benefits. Their blockchain can not be tampered with which provides copyright protection. “

Buying and Selling Primas

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Primas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Primas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.