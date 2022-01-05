Portillos Inc (NASDAQ:PTLO) Receives $52.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Portillos Inc (NASDAQ:PTLO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.75.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PTLO. Robert W. Baird raised Portillos from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Portillos in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Portillos in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Portillos in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Portillos in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Get Portillos alerts:

Shares of PTLO traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.00. 2,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,676,886. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. Portillos has a fifty-two week low of $25.72 and a fifty-two week high of $57.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.37.

Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.00 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Portillos will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Portillos Company Profile

Portillo’s Inc provide fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites. Portillo’s Inc is based in CHICAGO.

See Also: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Portillos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portillos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.