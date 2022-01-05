Polychain Monsters (PMON) Hits Market Capitalization of $20.68 Million

Polychain Monsters (CURRENCY:PMON) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. In the last seven days, Polychain Monsters has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar. Polychain Monsters has a market cap of $20.68 million and $915,123.00 worth of Polychain Monsters was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polychain Monsters coin can currently be bought for $6.06 or 0.00013708 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005045 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002261 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00056699 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006419 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polychain Monsters Profile

PMON is a coin. Its genesis date was March 26th, 2021. Polychain Monsters’ total supply is 9,166,468 coins and its circulating supply is 3,410,185 coins. Polychain Monsters’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamon are beautifully animated digital collectibles with varying scarcities. Each Polkamon is backed by a truly unique NFT and can be unpacked with $PMON tokens. Polkamons exist in many shapes and colours, each differing in unique looks and individual rarity. There are also ultra-rare variants waiting to be discovered. “

Polychain Monsters Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polychain Monsters directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polychain Monsters should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polychain Monsters using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

