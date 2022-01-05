Polis (POLIS) Price Reaches $0.47 on Top Exchanges

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One Polis coin can now be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00001008 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Polis has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Polis has a total market cap of $4.58 million and approximately $19,810.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00011852 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.60 or 0.00111649 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006423 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $253.14 or 0.00547745 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Polis Coin Profile

Polis is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. The official website for Polis is polispay.org . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Polis Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

