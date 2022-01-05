PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $16,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 153.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 132.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 72 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 850.0% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

In other Zebra Technologies news, Director Frank Blaise Modruson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total transaction of $1,210,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Smith sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.00, for a total transaction of $910,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,288 shares of company stock valued at $9,227,267 over the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ZBRA stock opened at $587.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $588.90 and a 200 day moving average of $560.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.40 billion, a PE ratio of 37.47 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $374.97 and a 52 week high of $615.00.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 36.87%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZBRA. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $588.43.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.