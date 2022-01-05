PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,682 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 5.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,682 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $14,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TECH. FMR LLC boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 869.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 9,158 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 881.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after acquiring an additional 7,836 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,359,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the second quarter valued at approximately $859,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. 94.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

In other news, CFO James Hippel sold 662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.23, for a total value of $347,702.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman David Eansor sold 27,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.00, for a total value of $13,688,136.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,321 shares of company stock valued at $14,288,528 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $486.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TECH opened at $468.02 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $488.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $485.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.09, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.15. Bio-Techne Co. has a one year low of $311.03 and a one year high of $543.85.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.11. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 17.94%. The business had revenue of $257.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.56%.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

Featured Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.