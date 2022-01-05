PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 4,427 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,876 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $10,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at $4,333,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Match Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Match Group by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Match Group by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Match Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Match Group stock opened at $132.97 on Wednesday. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.51 and a 52 week high of $182.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.49 and a 200-day moving average of $148.95.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $801.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.22 million. Match Group had a net margin of 20.75% and a negative return on equity of 90.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

MTCH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Match Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Match Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Match Group from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.50.

In other Match Group news, Director Joseph Levin sold 163,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.73, for a total value of $28,519,430.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

