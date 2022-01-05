PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $13.31 Million Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,773 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Genuine Parts worth $13,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GPC. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.6% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 0.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.5% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,562 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.8% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 4.5% during the second quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.00.

NYSE:GPC opened at $140.34 on Wednesday. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $93.62 and a one year high of $141.52. The company has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $134.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.24. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.90%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

