PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 238,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,460 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $15,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,298,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,841,000 after buying an additional 88,917 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,049,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,584,000 after acquiring an additional 88,796 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 611,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,980,000 after acquiring an additional 18,853 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 581,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,057,000 after acquiring an additional 17,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 461,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:ICF opened at $75.12 on Wednesday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $88.40 and a 52-week high of $104.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.49.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

