PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 9,262 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,597 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,262 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $12,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Iowa State Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 25,001 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 5,246 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,165,000. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 33,000 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 22,692 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $91.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.20 and a 200 day moving average of $76.91. The company has a market cap of $48.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $66.19 and a 12-month high of $92.03.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 27.12%.

CTSH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.75.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $519,347.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.