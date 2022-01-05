Plian Price Reaches $0.0121 on Top Exchanges (PI)

Plian (CURRENCY:PI) traded up 12.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Plian has a market capitalization of $10.21 million and $78,131.00 worth of Plian was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Plian coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0121 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Plian has traded up 23% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005113 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00057954 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006385 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Plian

PI is a coin. It launched on March 29th, 2019. Plian’s total supply is 1,561,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 846,423,219 coins. Plian’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is a native multi-chain system supporting EVM with original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It aims to make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

Plian Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Plian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Plian using one of the exchanges listed above.

