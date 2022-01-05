PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) Shares Gap Up to $3.95

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.95, but opened at $4.15. PLAYSTUDIOS shares last traded at $4.20, with a volume of 571 shares traded.

MYPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on PLAYSTUDIOS in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.31.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.28.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $70.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.30 million. Sell-side analysts expect that PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PLAYSTUDIOS news, Director James Murren bought 29,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.55 per share, for a total transaction of $135,530.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the second quarter worth about $602,000. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the second quarter worth about $440,000. Linden Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the second quarter worth about $3,339,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the second quarter worth about $13,356,000. Institutional investors own 50.88% of the company’s stock.

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.

