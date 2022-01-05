Piper Sandler Comments on Silk Road Medical, Inc’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SILK)

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Silk Road Medical in a report issued on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Maeder forecasts that the company will earn ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Silk Road Medical’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $24.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.03 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 54.99% and a negative return on equity of 52.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Silk Road Medical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SILK opened at $43.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.20 and a 200-day moving average of $51.04. The company has a quick ratio of 6.62, a current ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Silk Road Medical has a 52-week low of $38.28 and a 52-week high of $67.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -28.83 and a beta of 1.57.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SILK. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Silk Road Medical by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 4,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total transaction of $292,912.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total transaction of $613,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,328,512 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

