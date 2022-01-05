Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

PPSI opened at $7.62 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.02. Pioneer Power Solutions has a 52 week low of $3.09 and a 52 week high of $14.43.

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.69 million for the quarter. Pioneer Power Solutions had a negative return on equity of 11.46% and a negative net margin of 7.50%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Power Solutions Company Profile

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc engages in the manufacture, sale and distribution of on-site power generation equipment for applications in the industrial, commercial and backup power markets. It operates through the Transmission & Distribution Solutions (T&D Solutions), and Critical Power Solutions segments (Critical Power).

