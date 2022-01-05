Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 20.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,264 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PXD. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 154.5% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

NYSE PXD opened at $191.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.53, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $114.98 and a 52 week high of $196.64.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $3.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.77%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total transaction of $165,951.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total transaction of $1,489,382.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

PXD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $208.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $266.00 in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.81.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.