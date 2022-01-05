Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target Cut to $266.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Mizuho from $276.00 to $266.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 39.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PXD. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $208.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Truist lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.81.

NYSE PXD opened at $191.28 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $182.73 and a 200-day moving average of $167.78. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $114.98 and a 12 month high of $196.64. The company has a market cap of $46.70 billion, a PE ratio of 34.53, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total value of $1,489,382.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total value of $165,951.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,113,046 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,918,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,706 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,922,031 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,151,697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,643 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,166,661 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $839,593,000 after buying an additional 59,286 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,408,225 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $734,013,000 after acquiring an additional 179,056 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,299,002 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $714,023,000 after buying an additional 142,272 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

