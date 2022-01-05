Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Gap Down to $49.82

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $49.82, but opened at $48.41. Pinduoduo shares last traded at $50.57, with a volume of 128,942 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently commented on PDD. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinduoduo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.00.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $61.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -622.75 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.17%. On average, analysts forecast that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDD. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Pinduoduo by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,871,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,730,000 after purchasing an additional 501,397 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Pinduoduo by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,367,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685,114 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pinduoduo by 131.6% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,901,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353,823 shares in the last quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. increased its stake in Pinduoduo by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 3,499,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Pinduoduo by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,374,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,971,000 after purchasing an additional 60,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.81% of the company’s stock.

About Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD)

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.