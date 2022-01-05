PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 1.3% over the last three years.

Get PIMCO Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE PMF traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,028. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.61. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $13.48 and a 1-year high of $15.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,438 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund were worth $2,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment. Its portfolio includes investment in municipal bonds. The company was founded on May 10, 2001 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.