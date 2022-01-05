PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 1.3% over the last three years.
PMF traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $15.04. 13,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,028. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $13.48 and a 12 month high of $15.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.61.
About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment. Its portfolio includes investment in municipal bonds. The company was founded on May 10, 2001 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
