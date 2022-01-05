PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:PGP)

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.069 per share on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th.
PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 43.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund stock opened at $10.72 on Wednesday. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $11.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.89.
PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Company Profile
PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.
