PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) Announces $0.22 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.221 per share on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of PDI traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,937,009. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.87 and its 200 day moving average is $27.17. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a 12-month low of $24.54 and a 12-month high of $29.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $378,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 0.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 0.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,489,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,905,000 after buying an additional 10,816 shares during the period.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its seeks current income as a primary objective and capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on January 19, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

