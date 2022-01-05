Pickle Finance (PICKLE) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $14.43 Million

Pickle Finance (CURRENCY:PICKLE) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. One Pickle Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $10.77 or 0.00023567 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pickle Finance has traded 44.8% higher against the dollar. Pickle Finance has a market capitalization of $20.29 million and $14.43 million worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005066 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001150 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00057394 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00006282 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Pickle Finance Profile

PICKLE is a coin. It was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,889,077 coins and its circulating supply is 1,884,188 coins. The official website for Pickle Finance is pickle.finance . Pickle Finance’s official Twitter account is @picklefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pickle protocol uses farming incentives, vaults, and governance to bring stablecoins closer to their pegs. By distributing PICKLEs to Uniswap LPs of different stablecoin pools, capital movement between stablecoins is encouraged. pVaults, short for Pickle Vaults, will utilize different active strategies including leveraged flash loans to short off-peg stablecoins, to generate returns for pVault owners and the protocol. PICKLE is also used for governance to control the monetary policy of the system. “

Pickle Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pickle Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pickle Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pickle Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

