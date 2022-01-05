PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.52

Shares of PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.52 and traded as low as C$4.24. PHX Energy Services shares last traded at C$4.46, with a volume of 44,456 shares trading hands.

Separately, ATB Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PHX Energy Services in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

Get PHX Energy Services alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.52. The company has a market cap of C$207.60 million and a P/E ratio of 13.95.

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$93.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$93.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that PHX Energy Services Corp. will post 0.5726147 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Cameron Michael Ritchie sold 64,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.02, for a total transaction of C$324,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$343,473.42. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,898 shares of company stock valued at $330,635.

PHX Energy Services Company Profile (TSE:PHX)

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Albania. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

Further Reading: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.