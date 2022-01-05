Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $38.08

Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $38.08 and last traded at $38.37, with a volume of 21849 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.41.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PHR shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Phreesia from $81.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Phreesia from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Phreesia from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Phreesia from $72.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.38.

Get Phreesia alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.13 and a 200-day moving average of $62.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.83 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 18.66% and a negative net margin of 40.51%. The company had revenue of $55.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Phreesia, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP David Linetsky sold 5,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total value of $386,366.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 10,834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $379,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,714 shares of company stock worth $1,495,876 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 4.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Phreesia by 2.1% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Phreesia by 3.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Phreesia by 7.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Phreesia by 20.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

About Phreesia (NYSE:PHR)

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.