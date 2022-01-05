PhoneX (OTCMKTS:PXHI) Stock Price Down 3.1%

PhoneX Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PXHI)’s stock price was down 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.95 and last traded at $0.95. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 10,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.98.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.99.

About PhoneX (OTCMKTS:PXHI)

PhoneX Holdings, Inc engages in the management of online platform for the wholesale exchange of used smartphones. It operates through proprietary trading model, which it purchases devices utilizing its own balance sheet via its subsidiary; and platform partnership model, which it enables suppliers to license its software via its subsidiary.

Read More: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for PhoneX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PhoneX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.