Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 9.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,531 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total value of $162,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.47.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $78.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $63.19 and a 52 week high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.33 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is -320.00%.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

